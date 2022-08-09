By Matthew Roscoe • 09 August 2022 • 18:30

Moderna's Covid vaccine delivery schedule adapted for late summer and winter. Image: Tong_stocker/Shutterstock.com

THE European Commission and Moderna have reached an agreement to “better address Member States’ needs for Covid vaccines for late summer and winter.”

According to the EC, this will ensure that national authorities have access to Covid vaccines, including variant-adapted vaccines to be licensed, when they need them both for their own vaccination campaigns and to support their partners globally in the winter.

“This agreement will adapt the initially agreed contractual delivery schedules. Doses that were to be delivered in the summer will now be delivered in September and during the autumn and winter of 2022, a period when Member States are likely to need more vaccines for their national campaigns and to meet their international solidarity commitments,” the European Commission said on Tuesday, August 9.

It added: “The agreement also ensures that, if one or more adapted vaccines receive a marketing authorisation, Member States can decide to receive those adapted vaccines under the current contract.

“In this context, at the request of some Member States, the agreement also guarantees the delivery of an additional 15 million doses of experimental Moderna vaccines containing the Omicron variant, provided that they receive a marketing authorisation within a timeframe that allows Member States to use these doses in their vaccination campaigns.”

Health and Food Safety Commissioner Stella Kyriakides said: “Increasing the rates of vaccination and booster doses against COVID-19 will be crucial as we plan for the autumn and winter months. To better ensure common preparedness, Member States must have the necessary tools, including variant-adapted vaccines, as they are authorised by the European Medicines Agency.

“This agreement will ensure that Member States have access to the doses of vaccines they need at the right time to protect our citizens,” she concluded.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.