By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2022 • 16:13

UK HORROR two track workers almost struck by freight train travelling 61 mph (98 km/h). Image: RAIB

The incident occurred just south of Penkridge station in Staffordshire, UK.

The track workers moved clear of the path of the train less than one second before it reached their position, the UK government’s Rail Accident Investigation Branch (RAIB) confirmed on Thursday, August 11.

Another train was passing the track workers on an adjacent line as the freight train approached them.

At around 00:06.AM on Monday, 11 July 2022, two track workers were almost struck by a freight train travelling at 61 mph (98 km/h)

At the time of the incident, the track workers involved were investigating an ongoing fault with the overhead line equipment which was preventing trains with electric traction from using this section of the line, causing significant levels of disruption to train services in the area.

RAIB is currently involved in an investigation which will seek to identify the sequence of events which led to the incident and will include consideration of:

the actions of those involved

the arrangements to protect the track workers from moving trains

the roles, responsibilities and working patterns of relevant staff

how the competence of staff was managed

any relevant underlying factors

The investigation is independent of any investigation by the railway industry or by the industry’s regulator, the Office of Rail and Road.

