UK TV talent show winner found hanged at his family home

By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2022 • 14:21

Barry Evans with his family. Image: Mirain Evans/Facebook

49-year-old Barry Evans who performed with his daughter, Mirain, on the Song for Wales contest in 2014 was found hanged at his family home.

An inquest has been opened but adjourned for more information into the death of the father of three, the Daily Mail confirmed on Thursday, August 11.

Barry who was from Pwllheli in North Wales was well-known on the Welsh language music scene.

Barry also played with folk group Y Moniars whilst he was working for Gwynedd Council’s social services team.

Barry’s daughter, Mirain, posted on Facebook: “The first to help anyone but couldn’t help himself.”

“We beg you to speak up, so much easier said than done, but no wife, husband, son, daughter or friend deserves this.”

“We are here for everyone that’s in need! 👂🏼”

“Keeping it short for now, as we’re still in shock!”

Y Moniars frontman Arfon Wyn said: “He had a talent for working with disabled children and it came very naturally to him, he was so good.”

He went on to work with Gwynedd social services where he truly found his forte. Of course, he also sang with the Y Moniars for a number of years and up until recently he would still perform alongside us if the gigs were relatively close to him.”

“But despite all of his talents, we will remember Barry as an extremely loyal person.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.