By Anna Ellis • 11 August 2022 • 13:33

Valencia's tourist destinations expect their first full house since 2019. Image: Benidorm Town Hall/Instagram

The hotel employers’ association HOSBEC has highlighted that the “first full house” for tourism since 2019 could arrive this weekend in the Valencian Community.

All the forecasts for the different destinations indicate that they could exceed the 90 per cent occupancy forecast for the next few days, 20 Minutos confirmed on Thursday, August 11.

President of HOSBEC, Toni Mayor, said: “The situation of the bank holidays on Monday has favoured a lot of travel for the long weekend, especially national tourism.”

“In the last two weeks, the pace of reservations has not stopped for what in the sector is considered the peak of the tourist season.”

The levels of hotel occupancy forecast for the various tourist destinations in the Valencian Community are 91.1 per cent in Benidorm, 90 per cent on the Costa Blanca, 92.7 per cent in Valencia and for Castellon 91.2 per cent.

Toni added: “With this consolidated data at the moment and the last-minute bookings that are coming in, what we call ‘full house’ will be reached, which is when an establishment reaches occupancies above 94 per cent.”

In certain cases, destinations such as Cullera or Gandia the ‘sold out’ sign is already hung, with events such as the Medusa Festival that has turned the entire Valencian coast “upside down”.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.