10 August 2022

Costa Blanca's Gandia hospital 19 covid patients five less than week ago. Image: World Health Organisation.

The hospital of Gandia, Costa Blanca, has 19 patients admitted for coronavirus, 18 of them in the ward and one in the Intensive Care Unit.

This figure is five fewer patients than a week ago, SaForGuia confirmed on Wednesday, August 10.

As of Tuesday, August 9, hospitals in the Valencian region had 861 people admitted with Covid, 54 of them in the Intensive Care Unit.

There are 249 fewer patients on the ward and 8 fewer in the Intensive Care Unit compared to the last update.

As for covid infections in the Valencia Region, from Friday to Tuesday there were a total of 2,664 new cases confirmed by PCR test or antigen test.

Of these, 1,400 are people over 60 years of age.

In addition, 17 coronavirus deaths have been reported since the last update, all with dates of death within the last 7 days except for one in July.

The deaths are attributed to 8 women, aged between 46 and 91 years, and 9 men, aged between 63 and 99 years.

The total number of deaths in Valencia since the start of the pandemic is 9,863.

