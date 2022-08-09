Benidorm to create a low emission zone on the Avenida Armada Española

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 09 August 2022 • 9:04

Avenida Armada Española - Benidorm Town Council

Benidorm Town Council has announced that is to begin works to create a low emission zone on the Avenida Armada Española after the summer, with the intention to turn it into a low emission zone.

Announced on Monday, August 8, the Mayor, Toni Pérez said that the works will form part of the larger €11 million contribution by the Alicante Provincial Council for the development of the city’s infrastructure. The works are expected to cost around €1 million.

The plan is to close the area to normal traffic and only to allow pedestrians, bicycles, public transport and personal mobility vehicles to use the area.

President of the Alicante Provincial Council, Carlos Mazón, said: “We must defend our tourism model, not only by eliminating fees or claiming a good Imserso, but by making the daily life of citizens more habitable, more accessible and of higher quality with projects such as this.”

Pérez, thanked the Alicante Provincial Council, saying that the works on Avenida Armada Española will connect the promenade to the first line of development in the area. That will see the hotels, apartments and leisure facilities connected to the pathway.

He added: “We gain more space for pedestrians, we favour soft mobility and we are more consistent in our protection of the environment.”

The works include creating a space for walkers alongside the pedestrian way and for the construction of an outdoor sports court. The artificial turf soccer field will also be renovated.

