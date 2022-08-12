By Matthew Roscoe • 12 August 2022 • 11:59

'Conspiracy theorists' react as COVID boosters compared to buying new iPhone yearly. Image: CNN/YouTube

USERS of social media platform Twitter have reacted to a video circulating of Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel comparing getting COVID boosters to buying a new iPhone each year.

“Moderna CEO says getting COVID boosters will be like buying a new iPhone every year,” one video read.

In the video, CNN business journalist Michelle Toh is interviewing Mr Bancel via video link.

When asked about the schedule and dosages for adults in regards to vaccines, not just for Covid, the Moderna CEO replied.

“There are around 10 viruses that circulate in the world,” Bancel said.

“Some of them mutate fast, like flu or Covid, some don’t.

“I think we can put in a single product something to take care of all those viruses.”

He added: “And that’s once a year and you should be able to get an annual booster, single dose, that protects against all those viruses, that, of course, are adapted to the strain of the season like flu, like Covid strains.”

Holding up his iPhone, the 50-year-old billionaire said: “The idea is a bit like the iPhone where are you know a lot of us buy a new iPhone every September and you get new apps and you get refreshed apps. And that’s exactly the same idea.

“You will get Covid, flu and RSV in your single dose and you’ll get what’s the best science of the moment to protect you for the strain circulating now and for winter so we can combine all those things and provide to people around the world and annual booster, so only one shot,” he said before the video cuts off.

Moderna CEO says getting COVID boosters will be like buying a new iPhone every year

Source: CNN; https://t.co/7JCxYxstAl pic.twitter.com/6uqIWlkZJe — Wittgenstein (@backtolife_2023) August 11, 2022

Twitter users commented on the video.

One person wrote on Friday, August 12: “I’ll stick with my Nokia thanks. No software problems and far longer (battery…?) life.”

I'll stick with my Nokia thanks. No software problems and far longer (battery…?) life — still_learning (@2still_learning) August 12, 2022

Another wrote: “This is a crime against humanity!”

This is a crime against humanity! — Fireographer (@fireographer) August 11, 2022

“Moderna’s CEO predicts us a booster per year adapted to the season’s variant like the flu. It will be like buying a new iPhone

will those who have had adverse effects repeat a single injection in their life?” another said.

Le PDG de Moderna nous prédit un booster par an adapté au variant de la saison comme la grippe

Ce sera comme acheter un nouvel iPhone

ceux qui ont eu des effets indésirables referont-ils 1 seule injection dans leur vie?@ouestmoncycle @Revahb1 @verity_france @mussomichele13 https://t.co/bLdvQugozo — Christine Cotton (@ChrisCottonStat) August 11, 2022

Other people compared the video to a sketch show.

“Sketch 😂” one person said.

While another said: “This guy funny.”

This guy funny https://t.co/aN2m24UfRJ — Steven Butera (@BU7ERA) August 12, 2022

“Moderna CEO is right to compare his jab to an iPhone. You’ll still receive. You’ll still transmit. You’re supporting China manufacturing. BUT…Only one is smart,” another person on Twitter wrote.

Moderna CEO is right to compare his jab to an iPhone.

You'll still receive.

You'll still transmit.

You're supporting China manufacture.

BUT..

Only one is smart. https://t.co/EVUFhszLzk — johnnydubb (@johnnydubb1) August 12, 2022

Another joked: “If you think this makes sense, I currently have land for sale on the moon. Quickly get some before its all sold out. Going cheap to the first few million that buy in…”

If you think this makes sense, I currently have land for sale on the moon. Quickly get some before its all sold out. Going cheap to the first few million that buy in….. https://t.co/lJFUOHNx3M — BAM (@Bamco60) August 12, 2022

Back in May, days after Moderna CEO Stéphane Bancel admitted the company had been forced to bin 30 million doses of the Covid vaccine, Switzerland had to destroy more than 620,000 expired doses of the Moderna Covid vaccine.

“It was consciously accepted that under certain circumstances too many vaccines were procured for Switzerland’s needs,” a spokesman for the Federal Office of Public Health said at the time.

“The aim is to protect the population in Switzerland at all times with sufficient quantities of the most effective vaccines available.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.