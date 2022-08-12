Italian MLS SHIELD armoured vehicles handed to paratroopers of the 79th brigade in Donetsk region

By Chris King • 12 August 2022 • 5:52

Image of Italian armoured vehicles handed over to the Ukrainian military. Credit: [email protected]_Solidarity

Italian armoured vehicles purchased by volunteers of the Sprava Hromad NGO and the Poroshenko Foundation have already been handed over to paratroopers of the 79th brigade in the Donetsk region of Ukraine.

The Italian MLS SHIELD armoured vehicles, bought by volunteers of the Sprava Hromad NGO and the Poroshenko Foundation, are already on the eastern front. This was announced on Thursday, August 11, by Petro Poroshenko, who personally handed them over to paratroopers of the 79th separate airborne assault brigade in the Donetsk region.

«Ми це зробили!» – Порошенко з волонтерами урочисто відправили в ЗСУ бронемашини та іншу техніку, необхідну на фронті для контрнаступуhttps://t.co/OAiCVx62r5 pic.twitter.com/c6HjukrwBm — Європейська Солідарність (@Euro_Solidarity) August 11, 2022

Ukrainian fighters do not hide their emotions when receiving equipment. “I think this is hope for a successful future. To defeat the invaders. This car will contribute to our victory”. the troops said.

“You can see that it is new, everything is new. Still not used to this technique. But we will try, drive and win”. the paratroopers emphasized. “If she helps us expel the occupier from our land, then we will all vote for Pyotr Oleksiyovych”, added the fighter.

As Poroshenko reported, this batch of armoured vehicles made it possible to equip an entire amphibious battalion. The total cost of 11 machines exceeded €3 million.

The fifth President is convinced that everyone must join forces for a counteroffensive and victory. “It was handed over directly to the best paratroopers of the 79th brigade”, Poroshenko noted.

“Unfortunately, we also have losses. We have broken equipment. And when today the ’empty’ battalion is fully staffed by our team with armoured vehicles, it’s cool! You are cool. Because you and I did it”, Poroshenko thanked all the caring Ukrainians who donated toward these cars.

As Petro Poroshenko said earlier, it took three and a half months for the armoured vehicles to arrive at the Armed Forces after a series of negotiations and obtaining export licenses.

For the first time in history, armoured combat vehicles were sold to a charity fund and volunteers from Ukraine. Poroshenko also announced new contracts for the purchase of tracked armoured vehicles.

Since February 24, Poroshenko’s structures have directed more than half a billion hryvnias to the needs of the army. With these funds, thousands of body armour and Kevlar helmets, weapons, and hundreds of vehicles for the needs of the front, including armoured vehicles and trucks have been acquired.

Thermal imaging cameras, hundreds of drones, electric generators, digital radio stations, star links, military clothing, tourniquets, NATO first-aid kits, water purification systems, and essential equipment were also purchased for the construction of fortifications, fuel, and food products, as reported by eurosolidarity.org.

Режим лукашенка свідомо обрав сторону агресора у війні проти України і має понести за це відповідальність – Порошенкоhttps://t.co/ruGdfbzs8D pic.twitter.com/57LfVzKrqI — Європейська Солідарність (@Euro_Solidarity) August 11, 2022

___________________________________________________________

