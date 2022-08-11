By Matthew Roscoe • 11 August 2022 • 19:52

"White Angel" police officers in Donetsk region hit by Russian attack in Marinka. Image: @Flash43191300/Twitter

ACCORDING to reports on Thursday, August 11, police officers from the Donetsk region – dubbed the “White Angels” – came under fire from a Russian attack while trying to rescue elderly residents from Marinka.

The incident, which occurred in Marinka, a small city in Pokrovsk Raion, Donetsk Oblast, Ukraine, left the “White Angel” police officers injured, according to early reports.

“The crew of the “White Angel” police officers, which evacuated the residents of the Donetsk region, came under fire from the Russians. As a result of the attack, two of the three law enforcement officers were injured, including the driver, but he had to continue moving,” Twitter account @Flash43191300 said.

The account added: “The police crew “White Angel” came under fire during the evacuation of five low-mobility pensioners from Marinka.

“According to law enforcement officers, the Russians hit the ground next to the evacuation vehicle, as a result of which the policeman who was driving had an artery broken. Another police officer received a similar injury. None of the pensioners were hurt.”

⚡️The crew of the "White Angel" police officers, which evacuated the residents of the Donetsk region, came under fire from the Russians. As a result of the attack, two of the three law enforcement officers were injured, including the driver, but he had to continue moving. pic.twitter.com/GUn6XJVAvi — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 11, 2022

On Thursday, August 11, an update from the General Staff of Ukraine’s Army said that Russia had failed to advance in several directions, including Marinka.

“The Ukrainian military repelled Russian attacks near Bakhmut, Marinka, and Pisky in Donetsk Oblast,” Ukraine’s General Staff said.

They added: “Russian troops also failed to advance near the village of Pavlivka in the Zaporizhzhia Oblast.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.