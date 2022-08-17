By Matthew Roscoe • 17 August 2022 • 23:52

Former Italian Prime Minster Silvio Berlusconi pays tribute to lawyer Niccolò Ghedini who died aged 62. Image: Silvio Berlusconi/Facebook

FORMER Italian Prime Minster Silvio Berlusconi paid tribute to his long-time lawyer Niccolò Ghedini who died on Wednesday, August 17.

Berlusconi, who served as Prime Minister of Italy in four governments, announced the death of Niccolò Ghedini via Facebook.

“Our Niccolò has left us,” he said.

“It doesn’t seem possible to us but unfortunately it is so. Our pain is great, immense, we almost can’t believe it: three days ago we were still working together. What can we say about him?”

The 85-year-old added: “A great, dear friend, an exceptional professional, cultured and highly intelligent, of infinite generosity. We will miss you immensely, and we wonder how we will manage without you. Niccolò dear, Niccolò dearest, we loved you so much, we will always love you.

“Goodbye. For us you are always here, among us, in our hearts. A strong, very strong embrace.”

Niccolò Ghedini was an Italian lawyer and politician.

He had also been a member of the Italian Liberal Party since the late 1970s before later joining Forza Italia following his long-time friend Giancarlo Galan.

He was elected for the first time to the Chamber of Deputies in 2001.

Since 2005, he has been the regional coordinator of Forza Italia in Veneto.

Following the news of Ghedini’s death, tributes poured into social media.

Deputy of Forza Italia Giorgio Mulè said: “Niccolò Ghedini was a lawyer, in the noblest and most indispensable sense of this profession. Beside Berlusconi was the D’Artagnan of the musketeers in defense of rights and guarantees. I will miss him with his extraordinary humor. “

Niccolò Ghedini è stato un Avvocato, nel senso più nobile e indispensabile di questa professione. Accanto a Berlusconi fu il D’Artagnan dei moschettieri in difesa dei diritti e delle garanzie. Mi mancherà con il suo straordinario umorismo. pic.twitter.com/yE0mvJ3mrb — Giorgio Mulè (@giorgiomule) August 17, 2022

” RIP Niccolò Ghedini,” one person wrote.

Gianfranco Rotondi said: “Farewell to Niccolò Ghedini, one of the friends with whom I shared thirty years of political history, and one of the most disinterested people who have been alongside Berlusconi. He fought like a lion, disappears in the election campaign, like an indomitable fighter who falls on field. “

Addio a Niccolò Ghedini,uno degli amici con cui ho condiviso trent’anni di storia politica, e una delle persone più disinteressate che siano state accanto a Berlusconi.Ha lottato come un leone,scompare in campagna elettorale, come un combattente indomito che cade sul campo. — Gianfranco Rotondi (@grotondi) August 17, 2022

Francesco Lollobrigida wrote: “Condolences for the death of Senator Niccolò Ghedini and sincere closeness, in my name and of the group of Brothers of Italy in the Chamber of Deputies, to the family and to all his loved ones.”

Cordoglio per la scomparsa del senatore Niccolò Ghedini e sincera vicinanza, a nome mio e del gruppo di Fratelli d’Italia alla Camera dei Deputati, alla famiglia e ai suoi cari tutti. — Francesco Lollobrigida 🇮🇹 (@FrancescoLollo1) August 17, 2022

Speaking about Berlusconi’s brushes with the law, one person said: ” #Berlusconi :” Niccolò Ghedini was a great, cultured, highly intelligent, an exceptional professional “. For what he invented and how much he had to study to keep him from going to jail we could say Arcore’s PieroAngela . “

#Berlusconi:"Niccolò #Ghedini era un grande, colto, intelligentissimo, un professionista eccezionale". Per quello che si è inventato e quanto ha dovuto studiare per non farlo andare in galera potremmo dire il #PieroAngela di Arcore. — Matteo Capponi (@pirata_21) August 17, 2022

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram .