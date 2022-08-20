Chelsea in alleged shock move for Manchester United captain Harry Maguire

By Chris King • 20 August 2022 • 2:33

Image of Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire. Credit: Wikipedia - By Ardfern - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=119161263

Manchester United and England defender Harry Maguire is the subject of a shock enquiry from Chelsea.

Manchester United and England defender is allegedly the subject of an enquiry from Chelsea, according to the Daily Mail this Friday, August 19. It is believed that a stunning swap deal could be negotiated between the two clubs, with Christian Pulisic moving in the opposite direction to Old Trafford.

This summer, the Stamford Bridge club has already brought in Kalidou Koulibaly, the Senegal international, from Serie A giants Napoli. They have utility-man Thiago Silva in their ranks too, but their pursuit of Leicester City’s Wesley Fofana looks to have hit a brick wall.

Maguire’s future at United has been widely speculated recently, so a move to Chelsea could be the perfect solution for him. The Red Devils had already reportedly sounded out the possibility of taking American star Pulisic to Old Trafford, so this could be Todd Boehly’s way of landing a deal that suits both himself and Erik ten Hag.

There has been no mention of a fee involved, so it remains to be seen what becomes of this alleged enquiry from the west London outfit. Chelsea acquired Spanish full-back Marc Cucurella from Brighton last week in a £63million deal, and Thomas Tuchel is known to be in the market to firm up his backline.

