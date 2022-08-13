Erik ten Hag’s Manchester United totally humiliated in Brentford thrashing

By Chris King • 13 August 2022 • 21:57

Image of Brentford's Gtech Community stadium. Credit: Google maps - Marc Biggs

New coach Erik ten Hag and his Manchester United team have been totally destroyed in a 4-0 thrashing at the hands of Brentford.

Erik ten Hag had a real baptism of fire today, Saturday, August 13, in his first Premier League away match of the season since taking charge of Manchester United. The Dutchman saw his side destroyed by a rampant Brentford team, conceding four goals in the first 35 minutes at the Gtech Community Stadium.

It took the Bees just 10 minutes to take the lead when David DeGea somehow let a long-range shot from Josh Dasilva roll underneath his body. Former Brentford player, Danish international Christian Eriksen was firmly to blame for the second goal after 18 minutes. He lost possession of the ball allowing Mathias Jensen to make it 2-0 as he hit a low shot into the corner of the net.

Ben Mee added the third on the half-hour mark, heading home at the far post. A rapid counter-attack saw Ivan Toney’s pass taken beautifully by Mbeumo, who subsequently curled a sublime shot beyond Spanish keeper DeGea to make it four for Thomas Frank’s side after 35 minutes of play.

Today’s defeat will leave a lot of questions being asked back at Old Trafford, as the Red Devils crashed to their seventh consecutive away defeat. It is the club’s worst run of away form since 1936, Since the start of last season, today was the seventh time United have at least four goals put past them.

To compound matters, next up come Liverpool at Old Trafford on Monday, August 22. Erik ten Hag has to somehow rally his players or risk what could be a very embarrassing occasion.

Cristiano Ronaldo started today’s match but was seen to be visibly despondent at what was going on around him. At one point he entered into a verbal confrontation with David DeGea, although it must be said, the Portuguese himself added very little to the team’s overall performance.

"I am a little bit lost for words in a way" Aren't we all, Thomas#BrentfordFC #BREMUN pic.twitter.com/IuWdjJZY8S — Brentford FC (@BrentfordFC) August 13, 2022

