BREAKING: Head of Ukraine’s SBU in Kirovohrad region Alexander Nakonechny found dead

By Matthew Roscoe • 21 August 2022 • 8:54

ALEXANDER NAKONECHNY, head of the regional department of the SBU in the Kirovograd region, has reportedly been found dead at his home following a gunshot wound.

Initial reports circulating on Sunday, August 21 state that Alexander Nakonechny, who has been head of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) in the Kirovograd region since the beginning of 2021, has been found dead at his home in Kropyvnytskyi as a result of a gunshot wound.

Early reports suggest that Nakonechny died from a gunshot wound at his apartment on Tarkovsky Street in Kropyvnytskyi, a city in central Ukraine on the Inhul river, at around 10.50 pm on Saturday, August 20 (local time).

According to incident.obozrevatel.com, Nakonechny’s body was discovered by his wife.

The news outlet reported that police at the scene suspect that the SBU head “committed an act of suicide using a pistol.”

The news broke on social media.

Twitter account @Russiaconflict wrote: “BREAKING: The head of the SBU in the Kirovohrad region, Nakonechny, was found dead with a gunshot wound to his body in his home in Kropyvnytskyi.”

BREAKING: The head of the SBU in the Kirovohrad region, Nakonechny, was found dead

With a gunshot wound to his body in his home in Kropyvnytskyi. pic.twitter.com/5tbgcKXNNo — Russia Ukraine Conflict (@Russiaconflict) August 21, 2022

The news of Nakonechny’s apparent death comes after Darya Dugin, the daughter of top Vladimir Putin advisor Alexander Dugin, was allegedly blown up in Moscow following a car bomb attack in a suspected assassination plot.

Twitter user @Mukomalcho noted: “Darya Dugin, daughter of Alexander Dugin (the Russian philosopher) is car bombed. The head of the regional department of the SBU in the Kirovograd region Alexander Nakonechny shoots himself-same night.🤔🤔🤔”

Darya Dugin, daughter of Alexander Dugin (the Russian philosopher) is car bombed.The head of the regional department of the SBU in the Kirovograd region Alexander Nakonechny shoots himself-same night.🤔🤔🤔 — ndimukoma (@MukomaIcho) August 21, 2022

