By Chris King • 23 August 2022 • 17:10

Powerful 6.4 magnitudes earthquake hits off the coast of Sumatra in Indonesia

A huge earthquake has been registered in the Indian Ocean, off the coast of the Indonesian island of Sumatra, measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale.

A massive earthquake measuring 6.4 magnitude on the Richter scale has rocked the Indian Ocean. Its epicentre was located some 179km southeast of the city of Bengkulu on the Indonesian island of Sumatra. The huge quake occurred at 9:31pm local time, at a depth of 10.0 km (6.2 miles).

Bengkulu is the capital of the Indonesian province of Bengkulu. The city is the second largest city on the west coast of Sumatra Island after Padang.

#Earthquake M6.4 Southern Sumatra, Indonesia 7mins ago 23 Aug 14:31 UTC – report/info: https://t.co/PEMivOGkkJ — Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) August 23, 2022

Social media users were quick to comment on the tremor, one wrote: “Obviously 117km South of where we are. The building was shaking. Not enough to have the photo frames fall down, but definitely, some loose objects fell to the floor. To the locals, it felt like the worst one in a long time”.

Another earthquake witness posted: “The fences started to rattle and then I saw people running out of their houses”. No aftershocks have been reported yet.

This is a breaking story, we will try to keep you updated as more information becomes available, thank you.

