By Euro Weekly News Media • 25 August 2022 • 9:28
Walking football: Malaga WFC humbled!
Mohammed Moustaine, head of walking football in Morocco, said, “Malaga’s visit is the first time that a European walking football team has played in Morocco, or the Arab world. Malaga will attend an after match dinner that Morocco have organised in their honour.
Aston Viñuela have continued their excellent pre-season preparation with 2 games against Axarquia rivals, and league new boys, Boca seniors, Competa. The first game ended 5-1 to Viñuela and in the second came 1-0 to Boca.
Player manager of Viñyela Steve George commented “two excellent games” Malaga was humbled after Losing 6-2 and 4-2 respectively in this pre-season double header.
Malaga club president, Gray Salt said: “Benahavis thoroughly deserved the wins, and on this showing should be in the running when the league starts”.
Chairman of Benahavis Tony Aiello commented ominously: “We weren’t at our best”.Torrox Tornadoes are now actively seeking new players for their inaugural league season.
Training for the Axarquia club starts at San Roque Stadium, Torrox Pueblo 8.45-10.00 every Sunday, Manager Steve Lynton said: “Everyone will be made welcome”.
For all the local and international walking football news, visit walkingfooty.com on Facebook.
