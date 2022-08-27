By Chris King • 27 August 2022 • 0:49

Image of Vladimir Putin. Credit: Harold Escalona/shutterstock.com

Unverified reports claim that 200 elite Russian paratroopers were wiped out by a HIMARS missile attack on a hotel in the Donbas region of Ukraine.

Serhiy Haidai, head of the Regional Military Administration claimed this Friday, August 26, that a missile strike on a hotel in the Russian-occupied city of Kadiivka in Luhansk wiped out 200 elite Russian paratroopers. The attack occurred in the early hours of today, in the eastern Ukrainian city.

Images posted on social media showed the smoking remains of what was once the Hotel Donbas. It had reportedly been by Vladimir Putin’s troops as a barracks since the first invasion of Ukraine back in 2014. Today’s strike killed members of the Russian Elite Airborne unit Haidai said.

“The Armed Forces of Ukraine hit battlements in occupied Kadiiva, about 200 Russian paratroopers were killed”, he posted on his Twitter account.

He also took to Facebook, where he wrote: “In the temporarily occupied Kadiivka, Luhansk region, Ukrainian soldiers destroyed the base of the Russians they equipped at the Hotel ‘Donbas’. 200 military airborne troops of the Russian Federation eliminated”.

Haidai’s claims are yet to be verified independently, but according to messages posted on Telegram by pro-Russian sources, immediately before the shelling, the facility had been ‘chock-full’. At least 10 HIMARS missiles were fired at the hotel according to reports this morning from the Russian media, as reported by thesun.co.uk.

___________________________________________________________

