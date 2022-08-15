By Joshua Manning • 15 August 2022 • 7:57

WATCH: Soldiers of pro-Russian Luhansk People's Republic refuse to fight for DPR Credit: Twitter @Flash43191300

Soldiers of the Ukrainian breakaway state of the Luhansk People’s Republic refused to fight for the Donetsk People’s Republic, another pro-Russian breakaway state in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, as reported on Monday, August 15.

Footage of the pro-Russian Luhansk People’s Republic’s soldiers refusing to fight for the DPR was shared online:

“The members of one of the illegal armed groups in the self-proclaimed “LPR” refused to fight for the neighbouring so-called “DPR”.”

⚡️The members of one of the illegal armed groups in the self-proclaimed "LPR" refused to fight for the neighboring so-called "DPR". pic.twitter.com/6Q2gjnH0qS — Flash (@Flash43191300) August 15, 2022

“We, the servicemen of the mobilisation reserve, refuse to go to fight for the territory of the “Donetsk people’s republic”. We have fulfilled our duty to protect the ‘Luhansk People’s Republic”, the appeal stated.

“The Luhansk People’s Republic”LNR” does not want to fight for the neighbouring quasi-republic, “servicemen of the mobilisation reserve”, stated the same video shared by former Ukrainian representative to the Trilateral Contact Group on Donbas in Minsk, journalist Denis Kazansky.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The news follows reports of the Donetsk People’s Republic Head of State Denis Pushylin announcing that it will work with North Korea on a reconstruction project for the Donbas region.

In addition, the Luhansk People’s Republic proposed a referendum to join the Russian Federation, as reported on Friday, July 15.

