By Joshua Manning • 28 July 2022 • 10:10

North Korea to provide Donetsk People's Republic with "manpower" to rebuild Donbas Credit: Astrelok/Shuttershock.com

Donetsk People’s Republic has announced that it will work with North Korea on a reconstruction project.

Speaking on North Korea and the Donetsk People’s Republic’s joint project, Denis Pushylin ,the Head of State, in an interview with Russian TV media, stated:

“Manpower for the reconstruction of the Donbas region and builders. North Korea has those things,” as reported by NewDailyKR.

“We will continue to push forward (reconstruction of Donbas) together. We will rebuild the Donbas region at a rapid pace, and North Korea will be interested in raising additional financial resources,” Pushilin said.

He added that diplomatic relations between the nations are currently being built.

North Korea officially recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway state of the Donetsk People’s Republic on July 13.

At the time Denis Pushylin stated:

“The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has today recognised the Donetsk People’s Republic.”

“The international status of the Donetsk People’s Republic and its statehood continue to strengthen. This is yet another victory of our diplomacy.”

“We are grateful to the people of the DPRK for such strong support of the people of Donbas.”

In addition according to the Donetsk People’s Republic’s Deputy Head of the Ministry of information, the republic will be freed from Ukraine Armed Forces by the end of August.

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

