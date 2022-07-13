By Joshua Manning • 13 July 2022 • 14:50

BREAKING NEWS: North Korea officially recognises independence of Donetsk People's Republic Credit: Twitter @AZmilitary1

North Korea has officially recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway state, The Donetsk People’s Republic.

The independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic being officially recognised by North Korea was reported by the head of state Denis Pushylin on his official telegram channel on July 13.

Pushylin stated:

“The Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has today recognised the Donetsk People’s Republic.”

“The international status of the Donetsk People’s Republic and its statehood continue to strengthen. This is yet another victory of our diplomacy.”

“We are grateful to the people of the DPRK for such strong support of the people of Donbas.”

“This political decision will be the basis for further development of relations in the economic sphere as well. Bilateral partnership will increase the geography of trade for enterprises of our states. I am confident that we will have an active and fruitful cooperation.”

Photos of the official recognition were shared on social media:

“🇰🇵The DPRK Ambassador to Russia presents a document on the recognition of the DPR to the Ambassador of the Donetsk People’s Republic in Russia.”

Credit: Twitter @AZmilitary1

Another tweet read:

“North Korea has recognised the independence of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republic, becoming the third country after Russia and Syria to do so.”

“The DPRK had virtually nonexistent relations with Ukraine, while it’s longstanding friendship with Russia is well-known.”

Credit: Twitter @WarInUkraineYet

Another tweet read:

“Three UN member states have formally recognised to date the “independence” of the self-proclaimed DPR, Russia’s occupation administration in eastern Ukraine:”

“- #Russia- #Syria- North Korea (#PDRK)-Such a list!”

Three UN member states have formally recognised to date the "independence" of the self-proclaimed DPR, Russia's occupation administration in eastern Ukraine: – #Russia

– #Syria

Credit: Twitter @AlexKokcharovAnother tweet read:

“North Korea and the Donetsk People’s Republic have agreed on further steps to establish diplomatic relations”, the DPR representative office in Russia.

Credit: Twitter @DrazaM33

Another tweet read:

“A photo of the “historical event”: the ambassadors of the two great superpowers – the “DPR” and the North Korea exchanged courtesies and even showed some kind of recognition paper.”

“In the meantime, the “LPR” has already got offended: even North Korea did not recognize them.🤡🤡🤡”

Credit: Twitter @NatalieSmal

The Donetsk People’s Republic is a Ukrainian breakaway state that was formed on April, 7, 2014 by pro-Russian separatists after the Ukrainian Revolution of Dignity took place.

The news comes after the Donetsk People’s Republic officially opened an embassy in Moscow, Russia, as reported on Tuesday, July 12.

Syria also previously recognised the independence of Ukraine’s breakaway states of the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics in an official government statement on Wednesday, June 29.

