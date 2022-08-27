By Joshua Manning • 27 August 2022 • 9:59

WATCH: Russia spotted transferring heavy military equipment to occupied Crimea Credit: Twitter @TypxaNews

Russia is allegedly transferring military supplies to Russian-occupied Crimea, Ukraine, as reported on Saturday, August 27.

Video footage of Russia transferring military equipment to Crimea began circulating on social media, with one Twitter user posting:

“Russia is transferring a new batch of heavy military equipment to the occupied Crimea: it was noticed near the Crimean bridge.”

“Among the equipment were seen: tanks T-72 and T-80; 152-mm and 122-mm 2C19 Msta-S and 2S1 Gvozdika; infantry fighting vehicles, trucks, tanks with fuel and engineering machines”

The news of Russia transferring heavy military equipment to occupied Crimea follows reports of a fire breaking out in Russian-occupied Crimea near the Tavrida highway in the Bakhchysarai district, as reported on Thursday, August 25.

Telegram channel UNN posted the video alongside a caption that read: “Something is very much on fire near Tavrida, Bakhchysarai district.

The incident has occurred just after a news conference on Tuesday, August 23, in which Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy vowed to recapture the territory of Crimea that was annexed by Russia.

The news also follows reports of resistance fighters reportedly blowning up Russian headquarters located in Pyrazovske, Melitopol district, according to a report by Melitopol Mayor Ivan Fedorov on Thursday, August 25.

