By Anna Ellis • 01 September 2022 • 13:57
Costa Blanca's La Vila Joiosa plans to revitalise and boost local businesses. Image: La Vila Joiosa Town Hall
On Thursday, September 1, the City Council of La Vila Joiosa launched the “I Consumer Voucher Campaign” with the aim of promoting, highlighting and boosting commercial activity and promoting spending in the municipality.
A budget of €173,260 has been earmarked which will have a direct impact on the establishments and professionals involved in the campaign.
Establishments and professionals who carry out their activity in the municipality can apply to register as a business in order to participate in the campaign.
For more information or to register click here or go to: www.bonosconsum.villajoyosa.com
Applicants will have to download the 2 documents that appear on the website, fill them in and submit them via the Vila Joiosa Town Council‘s electronic office.
Citizens will be able to obtain discount vouchers worth €10 to use in the establishments participating in the campaign from September 7 by using the same website.
The Town Council of La Vila Joiosa will subsidize €5 with each voucher purchased.
Conditions of use of the Bonos Consum:
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.