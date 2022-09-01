By Anna Ellis • 01 September 2022 • 13:57

Costa Blanca's La Vila Joiosa plans to revitalise and boost local businesses. Image: La Vila Joiosa Town Hall

The campaign aims to revitalise and boost the local business in the La Vila Joiosa sector by encouraging spending.

On Thursday, September 1, the City Council of La Vila Joiosa launched the “I Consumer Voucher Campaign” with the aim of promoting, highlighting and boosting commercial activity and promoting spending in the municipality.

A budget of €173,260 has been earmarked which will have a direct impact on the establishments and professionals involved in the campaign.

Establishments and professionals who carry out their activity in the municipality can apply to register as a business in order to participate in the campaign.

For more information or to register click here or go to: www.bonosconsum.villajoyosa.com

Applicants will have to download the 2 documents that appear on the website, fill them in and submit them via the Vila Joiosa Town Council‘s electronic office.

Citizens will be able to obtain discount vouchers worth €10 to use in the establishments participating in the campaign from September 7 by using the same website.

The Town Council of La Vila Joiosa will subsidize €5 with each voucher purchased.

Conditions of use of the Bonos Consum:

The vouchers will be valid from September 15 to October 15 2022 and can be purchased from September 7 to September 14 2022.

A total of 34,202 vouchers will be issued, which can only be used in establishments participating in the “Bono Consumo” campaign in La Vila Joiosa.

The vouchers are aimed at people over 18 years of age and to access them it is essential to be registered in the municipality.

The vouchers are nominative, personal and non-transferable and to make use of them it will be essential to present the ID card at the time of purchase.

A maximum of 4 vouchers can be obtained per person, worth €40.

Once purchased, the voucher will be operational 24 hours after downloading. Each €10 voucher can be used for purchases equal to or greater than €20, to be consumed in a single shop.

The voucher cannot be split into several purchases.

The voucher must be shown to the merchant at the time of payment of the purchase and can be presented either printed on paper or on the customer’s own mobile device (QR code).

Under no circumstances may a cash refund be requested for a product purchased with a voucher, nor may the vouchers of different holders be accumulated. Nor will duplicate vouchers be issued in the event of loss or theft.

