Two gunmen arrested after terrifying attack on Turkish football headquarters in Istanbul

By Chris King • 02 September 2022 • 19:23

Image of the Turkish Football Federation headquarters in Istanbul, Turkey. Credit: Wikipedia - By CeeGee - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=68229017

A terrifying attack on the Istanbul headquarters of the Turkish FA resulted in two alleged gunmen being arrested.

A terrifying shooting incident occurred yesterday afternoon, Thursday, September 1, in the Turkish city of Istanbul. Two alleged gunmen have been arrested by the police after an attack was carried out on the building that houses the headquarters of the Turkish Football Federation.

As reported by Hurriyet Daily News, a board meeting was in progress at the time of the incident, but there were no injuries. Süleyman Soylu, the Turkish Interior Minister confirmed that two suspects had been arrested after the attack, while also suggesting that the suspects had been drunk.

He revealed that a total of 11 shots had been fired, with five rounds hitting the federation’s HQ. According to the DHA news agency, the gunmen had been aiming at the office of the president of the football federation, as well as targeting a meeting room located on the lower floor.

Speaking with the Milliyet daily, Hamit Altıntop, one of the federation’s leaders, and a former Turkish international said: “We threw ourselves to the ground as soon as we heard the shots”. Alintop played previously for Real Madrid in Spain’s LaLiga, Germany’s Bayern Munich, and Galatasaray in Turkey.

