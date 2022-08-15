Real Madrid survive a scare to come from behind and beat Almeria in Andalucia

By Chris King • 15 August 2022 • 2:17

Image of Almeria's Power Horse Stadium Credit: Google maps - Enrique Garcia Garcia

LaLiga champions Real Madrid had to come from behind and survived a scare against Almeria before taking the three points.

Reigning LaLiga Santander champions Real Madrid travelled to Andalucia this Sunday, August 14, to open their 2022-23 campaign against newly-promoted UD Almeria at the Estadio Mediterraneo, also known as the Power Horse Stadium. This was Almeria’s first match in Spain’s top flight for seven years.

🕵️‍♂️ Con este XI sale nuestro rival de hoy#AlmeríaRealMadrid https://t.co/sr0qkgXVkt — UD Almería (@U_D_Almeria) August 14, 2022

The visitors were shocked after just six minutes of play when former Manchester United youth striker Largie Ramazani shot the hosts in front. Collecting a lovely pass from Iñigo Eguaras, he beat Thibaut Courtois as he placed a low shot into the Belgian’s net.

At the other end of the pitch, Fernando Martinez in the Almeria goal was responsible for single-handedly keeping the European champions at bay. He made a series of sensational saves to frustrate the oncoming tide of white shirts.

Just before halftime, it looked like Los Blancos had drawn level, but Vazquez’s volley into the net was chalked off for offside.

It took Madrid until the 61st minute to level the scores. Lucas Vazquez latched onto Benzema’s pass and the right-back slotted home the equaliser.

David Alaba was the man to break the hearts of Almeria’s fans, who must have been thinking they were going to earn a point from the fixture. With only 15 minutes remaining, Luca Modric was fouled on the edge of the box. Carlo Ancelloti had only just sent the former Bayern Munich star on to replace Ferland Mendy on 74 minutes.

With his first kick of the game, the Austrian curled an unstoppable left-footed shot over the wall and beyond Martinez to steal the three points.

Three minutes into added time, things might have turned out differently. Brazilian defender Rodrigo Ely was set up beautifully from Curro Sanchez’s free-kick but headed a golden opportunity directly into the hands of Courtois.

