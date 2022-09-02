WATCH: IAEA team completes first inspection of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant

By Chris King • 02 September 2022 • 0:47

Image of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant in Ukraine: Credit: Google maps - Виктор Пятов

The first inspection of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant has been completed by a team from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

A team of experts from the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) has completed its first inspection of the Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant in Ukraine today, Thursday, September 1. Led by Director -Rafael Grossi, the Support and Assistance Mission conducted indispensable nuclear safety and security and safeguards activities inside the Russian-occupied facility.

I am finishing my first visit to #Ukraine’s #Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant.@IAEAorg is here to stay and will maintain a continued presence at #ZNPP. pic.twitter.com/k4zO3IMe2I — Rafael MarianoGrossi (@rafaelmgrossi) September 1, 2022

As reported by Mr Grossi, his team completed a successful tour and inspection of the key parts of what is Europe’s largest nuclear plant. He stressed that the inspection work will continue, with his team looking to establish a permanent IAEA presence there for the foreseeable future.

It was reported, though unverified, that the IAEA mission team members could only move around the Zaporizhzhia NPP accompanied by Rosatom employees. That meant they had no possibility of communicating with the plant’s employees without the presence of the Russian military.

⚡️Members of the IAEA mission moved around the Zaporizhzhia NPP only in the presence of Rosatom employees. The inspectors had no opportunity to communicate with the station employees without the presence of the Russian military, – "Syspilne". — Flash (@Flash43191300) September 1, 2022

Today’s long-awaited visit came after several weeks of Moscow and Kyiv each blaming one another for shelling the areas surrounding the plant. There had also been reports coming out of the facility about the mistreatment of the Ukrainian employees at the hands of Russian soldiers guarding it.

Unconfirmed reports from the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine earlier today claimed that Russia intended to secretly evacuate Rosatom employees from the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Melitopol.

⚡️The Russians are preparing to evacuate "Rosatom" employees from the territory of Zaporizhzhia NPP to Melitopol. They are being evacuated secretly, reports the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine. — Flash (@Flash43191300) September 1, 2022

