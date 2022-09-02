By Chris King • 02 September 2022 • 0:21

Image of a lightning bolt. Credit: AlbertoOrtega/Shutterstock.com

The Valencian Community has been issued with a yellow weather warning for a mixture of heat, storms and hailstones by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency.

A yellow warning has been issued by AEMET, the State Meteorological Agency for this Friday, September 2. This weather alert applies to the entire coast of the province of Valencia and the south coast of Alicante.

Very high temperatures are expected in these regions but the experts pointed out that by the evening there could be rainfall with storms and hail in some points of the interior of the northern third.

Friday’s high temperatures will bring an end to any heatwaves, with a notable drop expected. Values could reach maximums of below 30 degrees on the coast during the weekend and from Monday, September 5.

Friday, September 2

The day will begin with intervals of medium and high clouds in general, without ruling out scattered and occasional rainfall with storms in the southern half of the regional territory. There will also be intervals of morning low clouds in the northern third.

In the north of the province of Castellon, daytime cloudiness is expected with showers and afternoon thunderstorms that could be locally strong and with hail. Temperatures are expected to rise exceptionally throughout the coastal strip of the province of Valencia and on the south coast of Alicante.

At these points, the yellow warning has been issued due to the possibility of the mercury reaching 36°C during the middle hours of the day. In the rest of the territory, no substantial changes in temperature are expected.

Saturday, September 3

Saturday will begin with cloudy intervals, although in the afternoon cloudiness of diurnal evolution will develop in the northern third. Scattered and occasional showers can not be ruled out said AEMET. Temperatures will drop and will be more noticeable in the regions that recorded the high values today, Thursday, September 1.

Sunday, September 4

Sunday will start slightly cloudy but clear skies are expected, with some intervals of low morning clouds. In the extreme north of the province of Castellon, daytime cloudiness will grow from midday, which will cause isolated and occasional showers to be recorded in the evening.

Minimum temperatures will drop in parts of the interior and in the south of Alicante, while maximums will remain unchanged.

Monday, September 5

AEMET’s provisional forecast indicates a slightly cloudy sky, with some intervals of medium and high clouds, especially in the southern half, and with low morning clouds in coastal areas. In the extreme north of the province of Castellon, daytime cloudiness will grow from midday, without ruling out the possibility of isolated and occasional showers or storms, preferably inland. Temperatures will remain unchanged.

___________________________________________________________

