U.S. State Department approves potential sale of $1.1 billion of arms to Taiwan

By Chris King • 03 September 2022 • 0:22

Image of the Pentagon. Credit: Google maps - Alexander Davis

According to the Pentagon, the potential sale of more than $1.1 billion in arms to Taiwan has been approved by the US State Department.

According to the Pentagon this evening, Friday, September 2, the potential sale of more than $1.1 billion (€1.10bn) in arms to Taiwan has been approved by the U.S. State Department. The package of military equipment reportedly includes 100 air-to-air missiles and 60 anti-ship missiles.

In a statement from the Pentagon’s Defence Security Cooperation Agency, it mentioned that the potential arms package also included contractor logistics support for Taiwan’s surveillance radar program, worth an estimated $665.4 million (€668.48m).

The Agency said that the potential package will contain Sidewinder Missiles and related equipment worth some $85.6 million (€85.99m). Another $355 million (€356.64m) worth of Harpoon Missiles and related equipment is also included.

Taipei is coming under increasing pressure from Beijing, as its military conducts continued exercises in the waters separating them. This package reinforces the Biden administration’s support for the government in Taiwan, as reported by reuters.com.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this article. Do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.