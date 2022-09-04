By Anna Ellis • 04 September 2022 • 16:20

BREAKING NEWS: Two men arrested in connection with Olivia Pratt-Korbel murder

Detectives have arrested two men in relation to the murder of nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel in Dovecot, with one suspect arrested on suspicion of murder.

They were arrested in the Runcorn area in the early hours of Sunday 4 September. Merseyside Police have confirmed.

A 34-year-old man from Liverpool has been arrested on suspicion of murder and attempted murder. He is in police custody where he is being questioned by detectives.

A 41-year-old man from Knowsley has been arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender and is also in custody.

Detective Chief Superintendent and Head of Investigations, Mark Kameen, said: “I continue to urge anyone who has information that can help our investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder to please come forward so we can bring those responsible to justice.”

“A number of people have been arrested in respect of this investigation. However, we still need the public’s help in ensuring that we can build a strong evidential picture so justice is served for Olivia and her family,” he added.

“With this, I appeal for those who may have information, no matter how small, that could continue to help our inquiries to contact us directly or anonymously and we will do the rest.”

The investigation into Olivia’s tragic murder is ongoing and the police still need to build up a strong evidential picture so that they can bring those responsible to justice. Anyone with information is asked to DM @MerPolCC or contact @CrimestoppersUK on (+44) 800 555 111.

