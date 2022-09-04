Fans rush to praise comedian as he pretends to be “incredibly right-wing” on political show

By Anna Ellis • 04 September 2022 • 14:54

Comedian, Joe Lycett, took aim at the government and the Tory party’s potential new leader on the BBC’s new Sunday politics show.

In the interview on Sunday, September 4, Joe told presenter, Laura Kuenssberg: “You said earlier I’m not left or right. I know there’s been criticism in the Mail on Sunday today about leftie liberal woke comedians on the BBC.”

“I’m actually very right wing and I love it,” he said. “I thought she (Liz Truss) gave great clear answers. I know exactly what she’s up to.”

Joe pointed out that Liz Truss is planning a “big package of help coming this week to help people pay their bills.”

Then Joe sarcastically responded: “She was very clear what she said! I think we know exactly what’s going to happen. You’re reassured, I’m reassured, are you reassured?”

After the interview fans were quick to respond. One posted: “In a single morning @joelycett has blown the lid off a failed format.”

“Stifled, predictable dialogue doesn’t reassure people who are living through catastrophe.”

“Joe Lycett has performed a public service, quite frankly.”

Another added: “In case anyone thinks I am being partisan in my admiration of Joe Lycett this morning, I think all politicians should be treated in this way if they mouth platitudes.”

“Until we stop treating unserious people with anything other than the disdain they deserve, nothing will change.”

A third tweeted: “What is very telling about the Joe Lycett clip is that nobody thinks for a second that he is being sincere, because in order to believe the things he says you’d have to be startlingly stupid.”

“And yet, the things he says are the things we are all now expected to believe.”

