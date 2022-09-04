By Annie Dabb • 04 September 2022 • 12:54

Image - Arctic Monkeys: Christian Bertrand/shutterstock

The Cala Mijas Festival 2022 has closed the gates of its first edition after the weekend saw performances by internationally renowned artists the Arctic Monkeys, Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds, and more.

Attendees were looking good on the dancefloor and had no need to be Crying Lightning over the weekend after Alex Turner led Sheffield based indie band Arctic Monkeys were Pretty Visitors of the Cala Mijas festival over the weekend.

Other artists at the Costa del Sol festival included The Blossoms, Ross from Friends, Daniel Avery and Inhaler.

Arctic Monkeys headlined the three day festival on opening night, performing songs across almost 20 years of original albums, to one of the festival’s largest crowds of 50,000 people.

Australian rock band Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds were the ones to watch on the second night, as they delivered an unforgettable set of their best old and new tunes, including “Get Ready for Love”, “From Her to Eternity” and “Tupelo”.

The three day festival culminated with a performance by Liam Gallagher, who played well-known hits from his old band Oasis, including “Wonderwall” and “Morning Glory”, closing with the beloved tune “Champagne Supernova”.

These exceptional artist performances, as well as a plethora of dynamic DJ sets and the typical Spanish sun and the beach, attracted more than 107,000 attendees to Cala Mijas festival 2022.

Having exceeded the expectations of attendees this year, the festival is set to return in 2023 between August 31st and September 2nd, and will be held at Sonora Mijas.