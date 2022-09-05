By Joshua Manning • 05 September 2022 • 12:56

24 Russian soldiers hospitalised after Ural truck overturns in Vostok-2022 exercise Credit: ID1974/Shutterstock.com

24 Russian soldiers were reportedly injured with the majority hospitalised after a truck overturned in the Vostok-2022 training exercise.

The Russian soldiers were hospitalised when the Ural truck that was transporting them overturned in Ussuriysk in the Primorsky Krai region.

Russian news agency Baza stated:

“A truck carrying military personnel overturned during a training exercise in Primorsky Krai. Twenty-four people were injured – almost all of them had to be hospitalised.”

“The accident happened in the morning of September, 4 on the territory of one of the military ranges in Ussuriysk during the Vostok-2022 exercise.”

“A Ural truck carrying 24 servicemen overturned. After the accident, all military personnel required medical assistance – 23 were taken to hospital, and one was treated as an outpatient.”

The news follows reports of the Russian destroyer Marshal Shaposhnikov practicing the destruction of submarines and carried out artillery firing as part of the Vostok-2022 strategic exercise, as reported on Monday, September 5.

The frigate’s entry into the exercise area, Peter the Great Bay, was reportedly ensured by two base minesweepers BT-215 and BT-325, whose task was to clear the passage from possible sea mines.

Russia’s warships of the Pacific Fleet began deployment at sea as part of the Vostok-2022 strategic command post exercise, as reported by the Russian Ministry of Defence on Thursday, September 1.

