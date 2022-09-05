By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 15:06

Costa Blanca's Elche plans to revitalise and boost local businesses. Image: NBS Photo /Shutterstock.com

The campaign aims to revitalise and boost the local business in the Elche area by encouraging consumer spending.

On Monday, 5 September, online sales will begin for Elche Consumer Vouchers, Elche Town Hall has confirmed.

Elche Town Hall estimates the Consumer Voucher scheme will put more than €1M into circulation in the local area.

The vouchers, which offer a 50 per cent discount on purchases in participating establishments, are worth €20, €50, €100 and €200, of which each person pays half the value.

These discounts are nominal, so it will be necessary to present ID and personal details both when purchasing the voucher and when redeeming it.

Elche’s Councillor for Trade, Felipes Sanchez, explained, “until Friday, September 9, the Department of Commerce will make €200,000 available to consumers online every day, to which will be added €94,000 in face-to-face sales for the over 65s, a total of almost €1,100,000 in vouchers.”

CLICK HERE for more information.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.