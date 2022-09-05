By Anna Ellis • 05 September 2022 • 18:51

La Vila Joiosa preparing to host the Early Music Festival 'La Vila del Joy 2022'. Image: La Vila Joiosa

The Church of the Assumption in La Vila Joiosa on the Costa Blanca is preparing to host its eighth Early Music Festival.

The Music Festival will take place from September 17 to October 9, Vila Joiosa Town Hall has confirmed.

The Church of Nuestra Senora de la Asuncion in La Vila Joiosa, a 16th-century Gothic building, will be the loudspeaker for exquisite performances by some of the most in-vogue musicians on the world scene.

Expect fantastic artists such as the violinist Amandine Beyer, the harpsichordist Dani Espasa, the countertenor Xavier Sabata, the specialist in Sufi music Ali Keeler, and the medieval lute player Efren Lopez.

On Saturdays September 17 and 24, October 1 and Sunday 9 you will have the opportunity to enjoy the most important musical ensembles on the international scene.

CLICK HERE to book tickets or go to www.entrapolis.com

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.