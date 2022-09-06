Costa Blanca’s Villena to be promoted as an inland tourist destination

By Anna Ellis • 06 September 2022 • 17:22

Mayor, Fulgencio Cerdan, Regional Secretary for Tourism, Francesc Colomer and Councillor for Tourism, Paula García. Image: Villena Town Hall

Villena Town Council and Turisme Comunitat Valenciana have signed the first promotional and marketing cooperation agreement that aims to consolidate Villena as a tourist destination.

Villena Town Hall has confirmed the agreement between Mayor, Fulgencio Cerdan, and the Regional Secretary for Tourism, Francesc Colomer, was signed on Tuesday, September 6.

The signing was also attended by the Councillor for Tourism, Paula García, and involved an extraordinary contribution of €40,000 for different actions linked to the presence of professional fairs, social networks, guided tour services and other marketing activities.

Villena’s Mayor confirmed that: “The city of Villena is consolidating itself as an inland destination, as a tourist capital of the interior, in the Valencian Community.”

“Villena offers gastronomic, heritage, culture and – at this time – also the Moors and Christians festivals as a lure.”

The Mayor added: “It is necessary to intensify our promotional actions among the population that demands destinations like ours. The collaboration of the Turisme de la Generalitat Valenciana is fundamental.”

