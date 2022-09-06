By Matthew Roscoe • 06 September 2022 • 18:19
WATCH: President Biden's Covid advisor Ashish Jha reveals "why god gave us two arms...". Image: Washington Free Beacon/Twitter
Ashish Jha said that “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot!”
The video captured by the Washington Free Beacon has since gone viral on social media.
“WH Covid Coordinator: “You can get both your flu shot and Covid shot at the same time … I really believe this is why God gave us two arms. One for the flu shot and the other one for the Covid shot,” the post read.
WH Covid Coordinator: "You can get both your flu shot and Covid shot at the same time … I really believe this is why God gave us two arms. One for the flu shot and the other one for the Covid shot." pic.twitter.com/KjOQcyzAZl
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 6, 2022
WH Covid Coordinator: "You can get both your flu shot and Covid shot at the same time … I really believe this is why God gave us two arms. One for the flu shot and the other one for the Covid shot." pic.twitter.com/KjOQcyzAZl
— Washington Free Beacon (@FreeBeacon) September 6, 2022
The video garnered some differing opinions.
One person said: “I did this on Saturday. Today, both arms feel a little bruised, but that’s the only lingering side effect.”
I did this on Saturday. Today, both arms feel a little bruised, but that’s the only lingering side effect. https://t.co/U1xBBIdwjq
— Micheline Maynard (@MickiMaynard) September 6, 2022
I did this on Saturday. Today, both arms feel a little bruised, but that’s the only lingering side effect. https://t.co/U1xBBIdwjq
— Micheline Maynard (@MickiMaynard) September 6, 2022
Another wrote: “I truly believe this is why God gave me two legs. To run as far away from people like you as quickly as I can.”
I truly believe this is why God gave me two legs. To run as far away from people like you as quickly as I can.
— Gordon Johnson (@HeadSpaceSpace1) September 6, 2022
I truly believe this is why God gave me two legs. To run as far away from people like you as quickly as I can.
— Gordon Johnson (@HeadSpaceSpace1) September 6, 2022
“Hopefully this will encourage people to get the shots !! 💉 💉 😷” said another.
Hopefully this will encourage people to get the shots !! 💉 💉 😷
— Janet Yackle (@janet_yackle) September 6, 2022
Hopefully this will encourage people to get the shots !! 💉 💉 😷
— Janet Yackle (@janet_yackle) September 6, 2022
While another person said: “God gave us an immune system too, you know?”
God gave us an immune system too, you know?
— Flushed_It (@PXG4Life) September 6, 2022
God gave us an immune system too, you know?
— Flushed_It (@PXG4Life) September 6, 2022
One person even went as far as saying: “This is quite possibly one of the scariest quotes I’ve seen in a long time.”
This is quite possibly one of the scariest quotes I’ve seen in a long time.
— Adam (@Adamx530) September 6, 2022
This is quite possibly one of the scariest quotes I’ve seen in a long time.
— Adam (@Adamx530) September 6, 2022
And another person said: “This trend is taking on a reprehensibly religious tone.”
This trend is taking on a reprehensibly religious tone
— Rav Arora (@Ravarora1) September 6, 2022
This trend is taking on a reprehensibly religious tone
— Rav Arora (@Ravarora1) September 6, 2022
Ashish Jha’s claim comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorisations (EUAs) of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.
Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Matthew is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don’t already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.