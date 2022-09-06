By Matthew Roscoe • 06 September 2022 • 18:19

WATCH: President Biden's Covid advisor Ashish Jha reveals "why god gave us two arms...". Image: Washington Free Beacon/Twitter

SPEAKING at a Covid-19 response press briefing on Tuesday, September 6, Ashish Jha, US President Joe Biden’s Covid advisor, revealed: “why god gave us two arms…”

Ashish Jha said that “I really believe this is why God gave us two arms — one for the flu shot and the other one for the COVID shot!”

The video captured by the Washington Free Beacon has since gone viral on social media.

The video garnered some differing opinions.

One person said: “I did this on Saturday. Today, both arms feel a little bruised, but that’s the only lingering side effect.”

Another wrote: “I truly believe this is why God gave me two legs. To run as far away from people like you as quickly as I can.”

“Hopefully this will encourage people to get the shots !! 💉 💉 😷” said another.

While another person said: “God gave us an immune system too, you know?”

One person even went as far as saying: “This is quite possibly one of the scariest quotes I’ve seen in a long time.”

And another person said: “This trend is taking on a reprehensibly religious tone.”

Ashish Jha’s claim comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) amended the emergency use authorisations (EUAs) of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine and the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine.

