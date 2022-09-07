By Matthew Roscoe • 07 September 2022 • 16:45

WATCH: Soviet Union flag lowered by Ukrainian fighters as troops advance in Kharkiv. Image: @CaucasusWar/Twitter

A VIDEO of Ukrainian fighters lowering a Soviet Union flag in Nova Husarivka has been making the rounds on social media as the country’s armed forces continue to make advances in Kharkiv.

The video, which was posted by the Twitter account @CaucasusWar, has been shared multiple times and features the caption: “Quite a sight – Soviet Union flag lowered by Ukrainian fighters after entering the village of Nova Husarivka of Kharkiv Oblast. Major Russian retreat in the area.”

Another person wrote: “This is the Ukrainian Armed Forces taking down the Soviet Union flag raised by the Russians somewhere in Kharkiv region. Somebody should tell the Russians that in their pursuit to restore long dead empire, they can lose their present country.”

“Ukrainians soldiers tear down a Russian communist flag with the hammer and sickle used by the Red Army in 1945. The village of Nova Husarivka, south of Balakliya in the Kharkiv region, has been retaken & de-communized by the Ukrainian Army,” Visegrad 24 wrote.

Another person said: “What is interesting is that when russians occupy Ukrainian territory they raise Soviet Union flags, not even the russian flags. They are insane.”

“Russia: holds 130,000km2 of Ukraine. Ukraine: captures like 10km worth of villages, loses nearly an entire brigade in process. Western media: RUSSIA IS LOSING MOMENTUM. UKRAINE IS GRINDING THROUGH RUSSIAN POSITIONS AND ARMOUR UNSTOPPABLY. PUTIN’S WAR IS AT A TURNING 🤡” said another person on Twitter.

Ukraine’s counteroffensive began on Tuesday, September 6, has continued and is proving to be quite successful for Ukraine.

In fact, as part of the counteroffensive manoeuvres, members of the Ukraine Armed Forces reportedly captured a Lieutenant Colonel of the Russian Armed Forces in Kharkiv.

