Earn eye-catching rewards with Big Eyes Coin, Hex Coin, and Vechain

By EWN • 12 September 2022 • 10:33

For a cryptocurrency project that aims to increase adoption and establish longevity, profit creation and adaptability must be a top priority. These projects must adapt to cater to the financial and niche needs of their various users while providing a safe, seamless, interoperable, cost-effective, and highly efficient platform to run Blockchain operations.

This article delves into Big Eyes Coin (BIG) and its fun features, Hex Coin (HEX) and its high-interest rates, and Vechain (VET), a Blockchain solution for quality assurance.

Gaze into tomorrow with Big Eyes Coin (BIG)

In a meme coin industry where a lot of projects are all talk and no action, Big Eyes Coin (BIG) aims to change that by introducing a fun and interactive way to relate with crypto. The Big Eyes Ecosystem will border DeFi features like Big Eyes Swap, Big Eyes non-fungible token (NFT), charity and community events, media and marketing campaigns, and social outreaches. Big Eyes Coin (BIG) has shown a great interest in the community as a community-driven project which would serve to enrich its users through attractive reward programs and periodic token airdrop events.

The Big Eyes Coin (BIG) is the native token of the platform which serves the purpose of utility (fees, trading, purchase, holding), and governance (empowering the community through staking). The Big Eyes Protocol has a roadmap that features activities that show that it is not merely a talk-only protocol. These activities are actionable and show that little paw prints can translate to giant leaps.

For more information and directions on how to purchase Big Eyes Coin (BIG), visit the project website and white paper.

Hex Coin (HEX), always the charmer

In Quarter 4 of 2019, open-source decentralized finance (DeFi)-oriented high-interest blockchain certificate of deposit was launched. That project was called Hex Coin (HEX), and it was developed within the Ethereum Network.

Hex Coin (HEX) was launched as a complete project with no outstanding roadmap of activities, and it immediately caught on due to its attractive features. The coin did very well in the crypto market charting appreciation rates of up to 6748x since launch.

Hex Coin (HEX) offers an average APY of 38%, and lets users earn rewards on their staked tokens based on the value of staked assets or the duration of staking. It is important to note that the staking period is affected by a smart contract, and assets cannot be unstaked before the stipulated time without incurring penalty charges.

The Native token of the Hex Coin protocol is the Hex Coin (HEX) which is a means for reward distribution, staking, trading, and value within the protocol.

The Vechain (VET) mark of superiority

Vechain (VET) offers a unique blockchain-powered supply chain solution that authenticates and tracks goods and products that circle the world. It helps companies to monitor and assess their quality standards, and also provides quality assurance to customers. The Vechain (VET) protocol greatly improves and promotes integrity and transparency within the manufacturing industry.

Vechain (VET) uses the Proof-of-Authority (PoA) consensus model which entails choosing specific nodes to validate transactions within the protocol. These nodes are required to lock a minimum staking amount of 25,000,000 VET to ensure their transparency.

VET is the native token of the Vechain protocol, and it represents great utility and value for users.

With projects like Big Eyes Coin (BIG), Hex Coin (HEX), and Vechain (VET), users can choose to either earn actively or passively to increase their gains and diversify their portfolios. These coins have use cases and plans that make them fairly stable and potentially profitable in the long run.

