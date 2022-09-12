By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 16:41

The exhibition The Duchy of Gandia in the Borgia period opens its doors. Image: Gandia Town Hall

Francesc de Borja was a multifaceted figure in Gandia city.



Among all the roles he played, the exhibition recounts the actions he carried out in architectural and town planning matters.

The councillor for Historical, Artistic and Cultural Heritage, Alícia Izquierdo, confirmed the exhibition will open on September 15 and will run until December 11.

The exhibition will be hosted at the Sala Carròs i Centelles of the Palau Ducal dels Borja, according to Gandia Town Hall.

The Town Council of Gandia and the Ducal Palace Foundation are part of the organisation of “The Duchy of Gandia in the time of the Borgias”.

According to the Commissioner: “The cession of the Carros i Centelles room is like a homecoming since this was the home of the first archaeological museum that existed in Gandia since 1892.”

At the exhibition, it will be possible to see 10 per cent of the complete and restored collections that the Archaeological Museum of Gandia has on the town of Gandia in medieval and modern times.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.