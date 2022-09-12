By Anna Ellis • 12 September 2022 • 15:42

Torrevieja children's tennis club champions of Spain representing the Valencian community. Image: Torrevieja Tennis Club

Charo Esquiva, Marta Pico and Juliana Giaccio of the Torrevieja Tennis Club are officially the children’s champions of Spain within the Valencian Community.



This is the second championship in just one month that the girls of the Torrevieja Tennis Club have won, this time representing the selection of the Valencian Community.

The championship was held at the Academy Equelite Juan Carlos Ferrero de Villena and defeated the selections of the Basque Country, Navarra, and the Balearic Islands. In the final, the girls defeated the selection of Catalonia by 2-0.

Charo Esquiva revalidates the championship she won last year with the Valencian Community.

Added to the individual and double championship of Spain won in July in Logrono and the team championship with the Torrevieja Tennis Club in Barcelona this is Charo’s fifth Spanish championship in less than a year.

Likewise, for Marta, this is her third Spanish championship (doubles and team) and for Juliana the second championship (team).

