Valencia Airport records its best August EVER with over 900,000 passengers Credit: Matej Kastelic/Shutterstock.com

Valencia Airport saw 903,183 passengers and beat an all-time record by surpassing the 900,000 passenger barrier in the month of August, as reported on Monday, September 12.

Valencia Airport recorded its best month ever in August with a total of 903,183 passengers and an increase of 1.5 per cent over the same period in 2019.

For the first time since the start-up of its facilities in 1933, the Valencian airport broke the barrier of 900,000 passengers transported in a single month.

The domestic market continues to stand out with 281,232 passengers registered in August, an increase of 29.1 per cent compared to the same month in 2019.

International traffic also showed a favourable evolution and recovered 92.6 per cent of the passengers registered in August 2019 with a total of 618,244 passengers.

All this referred to commercial flights, which accounted for the bulk of the Valencian airport’s operations.

In absolute terms, the countries with the most passengers in June were: Spain (281,232), Italy (110,352), the United Kingdom (84,727), France (81,696), Germany (73,968) and the Netherlands (56,199).

In terms of operations, Valencia Airport handled a total of 7,434 flights in August, which implies an increase of 0.4 per cent compared to the same month in 2019.

With regard to the accumulated data, from January to August Valencia Airport recorded 5,308,354 passengers, which means recovering 92.1 per cent of the traffic of the same period of 2019.

International traffic brought together the largest number of passengers with 3,635,814 passengers registered and a recovery of 85.7 per cent compared to the same period in 2019, and the increase in the domestic market stands out, which, with 1,660,763 passengers, exceeded the figures for these months in 2019 by 10.6 per cent.

The number of flights registered during the first eight months of this year was 48,823, which represents 93.4 per cent of the movements operated in the same period of 2019.

