By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 17:59
Campaign for intensive cleaning to be carried out in Rincon de la Victoria. Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall
The works will involve the cleaning of the 4,800 scuppers installed in the municipality with the cleaning of the mailboxes and grids of the sewerage network.
The service concessionaire, Hidralia, has begun and will intensify the work ahead of the start of the autumn rainy season.
The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), has pointed out that “these actions, in addition to the network maintenance work that is carried out periodically, are key to ensuring that the rainwater network is at its maximum hydraulic capacity. Thereby mitigating the risk of flooding in the event of torrential rains.”
