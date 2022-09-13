By Anna Ellis • 13 September 2022 • 17:59

Campaign for intensive cleaning to be carried out in Rincon de la Victoria. Image: Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall

The City Council of Rincon de la Victoria has confirmed it is undertaking a campaign of intensive cleaning of scuppers and sewers to improve the drainage system of the rainwater network.



The works will involve the cleaning of the 4,800 scuppers installed in the municipality with the cleaning of the mailboxes and grids of the sewerage network.

The service concessionaire, Hidralia, has begun and will intensify the work ahead of the start of the autumn rainy season.

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado (PP), has pointed out that “these actions, in addition to the network maintenance work that is carried out periodically, are key to ensuring that the rainwater network is at its maximum hydraulic capacity. Thereby mitigating the risk of flooding in the event of torrential rains.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, do remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and remember, you can also follow us on Facebook and Instagram.