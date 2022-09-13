By Matthew Roscoe • 13 September 2022 • 11:30

Home of Frits van Eerd CEO of Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo raided in money laundering investigation. Image: www.hollandfoto.net/Shutterstock.com

RAIDS were carried out at the home of Frits van Eerd, the CEO of Dutch supermarket chain Jumbo, on Tuesday, September 13, in connection with a large-scale money laundering investigation.

The Fiscal Information and Investigation Service (FIOD) and police officers raided Frits van Eerd’s home in Meerstraat in Heeswijk-Dinther in North Brabant, Netherlands.

According to local media reports, nine arrests were made as part of the criminal investigation, although it appears van Eerd was not one of them.

A 58-year-old man from the municipality of Aa and Hunze was arrested this morning on suspicion of involvement in laundering large amounts of money and goods and VAT fraud, as reported by trouw.nl.

This involved extensive money laundering schemes running through real estate transactions, car dealings, unexplained cash deposits and sponsorship contracts in motocross sports.

In addition, eight more people have been arrested, from the provinces of Drenthe and North Brabant.

It is currently unknown as to the connection these arrests have with the raid on Van Eerd’s house.

Speaking to the news outlet, a prosecutor’s spokeswoman said: “There are indeed investigations, we are going to put out a short report on this later.”

The spokeswoman added that the nine suspects arrested are now only allowed to speak to their lawyers.

The spokeswoman also added that this is an investigation that has been going on “for some time”.

Frits van Eerd (55) started in the Van Eerd Wholesale business in 1992.

Four years later, he became general manager of Jumbo.

Since 2002, he has been general manager of the family business, which acquired Super de Boer in 2009, C1000 in 2012, La Place in 2016, part of Emté in 2018 and Agrimarkt in 2019.

It is not known whether Van Eerd’s family were present in the villa during the raid but according to bd.nl, several members of the family arrived at the house just as investigators began removing several boxes from the house.

