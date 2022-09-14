Do you fancy camping in a beachfront location on the Costa de Trasmiera?

By Anna Ellis • 14 September 2022 • 20:55
Cliffs off the Santander Coast, Spain. Image: Kevin George/Shutterstock.com
The campsite has direct access to the beach via a private path and also offers its own surf school with classes and equipment hire.
Loredo is located to the east of the bay of Santander in the municipality of Ribamontan al Mar, some 6 kilometres from the municipal capital, Carriazo.
The excellent natural environment that the municipality enjoys has made it an important tourist attraction, although agricultural activities have not been completely abandoned.
Loredo and Somo are the two towns with the highest number of tourist establishments.
For travels further afield, Camping Derby Loredo is a smart pick, as the site is located under half an hour’s drive from central Santander and its ferry port.
Santander officially became a city in 1755, thanks to King Ferdinand 6th. In 1833 the Spanish territorial reform gave Cantabria an administrative centre for the first time in its history, and in 1983 the Spanish “province” of Santander became the Autonomous region of Cantabria.
The city was a favourite summer resort for King Alfonso 13th which brought about a boom in architecture and the development of Santander as a beach resort still popular today.
Today, Santander is a charming, modern city with a rich cultural and historic heritage and seaside elegance. One of the most beautiful cities in Spain and a privileged destination for a holiday at the beach.
Originally from the UK, Anna is based on the Costa Blanca and is a web reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering international and Spanish national news. Got a news story you want to share? Then get in touch at [email protected]
