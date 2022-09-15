By Anna Ellis • 15 September 2022 • 12:55

Celebrate International Rabbit Day on September 24. Image: Djem/Shutterstock.com

Although we would love to celebrate bunnies every day, this day is especially observed to promote the care and protection of domestic and wild rabbits.



Rabbits can be wonderful indoor house pets. They are affectionate, naturally clean, and can also be house-trained to use a cat flap!

They are very social creatures and with gentle handling, they are generally quite tame and playful. Because they are such social creatures it is ideal to keep more than one rabbit to meet their social needs.

Rabbits often get along with other household pets including well-mannered dogs and cats!

They often form close bonds with their owners and like to be around them. Some rabbits are okay with being picked up but much prefer to keep their feet firmly on the ground.

Rabbits are generally quiet pets, and their care is fairly straightforward with daily feedings and regular cleanings.

Daily exercise outside of their cage also is a necessity. Rabbits like to chew so lots of safe chew toys are advised.

They generally live for 5 to 8 years depending on their environment and breed, but they can live for as long as 12 years.

Rabbits need to eat small amounts frequently. Approximately 30 feeds, of 2 to 8g of food, each day is normal. Pet rabbits must be fed a high-fibre diet to help maintain their body and teeth health. Rabbits’ teeth are constantly growing and need to be continually worn down by eating.

