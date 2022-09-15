By Chris King • 15 September 2022 • 19:03

At least 450 Armenian military personnel killed in Azerbaijani attacks

The Azerbaijani media has reported that at least 450 Armenian military personnel were killed during the recent attacks.

UPDATE: Thursday, September 15 at 18:58pm

According to Azerbaijani media today, Thursday, September 15, at least 450 Armenian military personnel have been killed in the recent attacks. It also claimed that more than 50 Armenian combat positions and heights of ‘strategic importance’ were now under the control of Azerbaijan forces.

A ceasefire was brokered last night at 8pm on Wednesday, September 14, and there have so far been no reports of further military conflict between the two nations.

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿More than 50 armenian combat positions and heights of "strategic importance" have been taken under Azerbaijani control. 450 armenian soldiers have also been killed according to Azerbaijani media — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 15, 2022

UPDATE: Thursday, September 15 at 05:40am

Speaking on television on Wednesday, September 14, Armen Grigoryan, the Secretary of the Security Council of Armenia, announced that representatives of Armenia and Azerbaijan, in Yerevan and Baku respectively, had agreed to a ceasefire.

‘With the involvement of the international community, an agreement on a ceasefire was reached. We hope Azerbaijan will keep that ceasefire’, he said. The ceasefire was agreed to start from 8pm local time. Grigoryan did add though that no official document or agreement had been prepared for signing with Azerbaijan.

Secretary-General Stanislav Zas had earlier headed an organisation mission from the Collective Security Council of the CSTO to Armenia. Their task was to assess the situation and prepare an appropriate report on it.

Earlier on Wednesday, it was reported that protestors were pouring into Marshal Baghramyan Avenue, which is the centre of the Armenian government. Opposition deputies have called for the resignation of Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

🇦🇿🇦🇲 Secretary of the Security Council of #Armenia Armen Grigoryan confirmed that #Yerevan and #Baku have reached an agreement on a ceasefire from 20.00 on September 14. pic.twitter.com/SfXOqMJAib — Alireza702 (@Alireza7_0_2) September 15, 2022

UPDATE: Wednesday, September 14 at 01:20am

The latest reports from Armenia suggest that the Azerbaijani army has entered the country. Various reports are claiming that losses are being incurred by both sides along the Azerbaijani-Armenian border. Unconfirmed reports say that 49 Armenian soldiers have been killed along with 50 Azeri military personnel.

It is suggested that Turkish military helicopters are assisting with this assault, and that tanks are being provided to Azerbaijan by the Turkish government. Turkish troops have also been reported to be involved in the fighting. Meanwhile, Turkish drones are said to have been sighted flying over the Armenian capital of Yerevan.

⚡️🇦🇿🇦🇲Azerbaijan army hits military targets belonging to Armenia pic.twitter.com/qNbz0a0fw0 — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 13, 2022

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿🇹🇷Information comes that Turkish military helicopters are helping the Azerbaijani army. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 13, 2022

France is believed to have offered to send a warship to Armenia, while Greece has allegedly offered assistance as well. Earlier on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for calm in the region.

Javier Colominam, the NATO deputy assistant, and Special Representative for the Caucasus & Central Asia said that he was: “Very concerned about the attacks along the Armenia and Azerbaijan border, including reported strikes against settlements and civilian infrastructure inside Armenia. NATO calls for an immediate cessation of hostilities and urgent de-escalation”.

⚡️🇬🇷Greece decided to provide military aid to Armenia . — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 13, 2022

UPDATE: Wednesday, September 14 at 00:05am

On the Armenian Breaking News profile on social media this evening, Tuesday, September 13, it claims that the Iranian military has been mobilised towards the border with Azerbaijan.

Iran is moving military equipment to the north at the #Armenia/#Iran and #Azerbaijan/Iran borders.#Iranian president Ebrahim Raisi said that a new war in the South Caucasus is unacceptable and Iran is carefully following the developments

Our Telegram https://t.co/ncVfDCJcRQ pic.twitter.com/sczO6i8Bee — ArmenianBreakingNews (@Armbreakingnews) September 13, 2022

Ebrahim Raisi, the President of the Islamic Republic of Iran said that Iran is carefully monitoring developments in the South Caucasus and that a new war there is unacceptable. Iran shares a border with both Azerbaijan and Armenia and is known to be a ‘friend’ to Armenia.

In a statement issued by the Iranian government, Raisi urged for self-restraint to be practiced by both sides amid renewed escalations at the border. He asked that the dispute be resolved peacefully, based on international law. Changes in the borders will not be accepted by Iran he stressed.

He also pointed out that both countries should show territorial integrity, and offered Iran’s assistance in mediating.

On September 13, Suren Papikyan, the Minister of Defence of Armenia held a phone conversation with Army General Sergei Shoighu, the Minister of Defence of the Russian Federation. During this call, Papikyan spoke with his counterpart about the aggression of Azerbaijan. Both men allegedly agreed to undertake necessary steps towards the stabilisation of the situation.

(2/2)DefMin of Armenia presented to his #Russian counterpart the sit. resulting from the large-scale aggression of #Azerbaijan agst the sovereign territory of Armenia.

Suren Papikyan and Sergei Shoigu agreed to undertake necessary steps towards the stabilization of the situation. — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 13, 2022

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 13 at 6:25pm

Marina Kaljurand, the former Foreign Minister of Estonia, speaking today, Tuesday, September 13, at a meeting of the European Parliament, called for a strong international response to last night’s attack on Armenian by Azerbaijan. “I strongly condemn last night’s large-scale military attack by Azerbaijan against multiple targets in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. I call on the international community, in particular the EU, to meet this unacceptable use of force with an unequivocal response”.

I strongly condem last night's large-scale military attack by Azerbaijan against multiple targets in the territory of the Republic of Armenia. I call on the international community, in particular the EU 🇪🇺, to meet this unacceptable use of force with an unequivocal response. pic.twitter.com/tCStuMTZIC — Marina Kaljurand MEP (@MarinaKaljurand) September 13, 2022 Another MEP, François-Xavier Bellamy, revealed that at least 49 Armenian military personnel died in the attacks, along with three civilians. He had strong words for last night’s action by Azerbaijan. “Let’s stop treating this criminal state as a legitimate partner and funding its threats by buying gas from it! Let us take swift action to prepare sanctions that are effective. Immediately demand a meeting of the United Nations Security Council”, said Bellamy. He continued: “We owe it to the security of our continent, which will be directly endangered by this new conflict, but above all – above all – we owe it to the Armenian people, with whom we wholeheartedly live these hours of mourning and anguish”. « Arrêtons de traiter cet État criminel comme un partenaire légitime et de financer ses menaces en lui achetant du gaz ! Prenons rapidement des mesures pour préparer des sanctions qui soient efficaces. Exigeons immédiatement une réunion du Conseil de sécurité des Nations Unies. » — Fx Bellamy (@fxbellamy) September 13, 2022 « Nous le devons à la sécurité de notre continent, qui sera directement mis en danger par ce nouveau conflit, mais nous le devons surtout – surtout – au peuple arménien, avec lequel nous vivons de tout cœur ces heures de deuil et d'angoisse. » — Fx Bellamy (@fxbellamy) September 13, 2022 Statement condemning Azerbaijan attacks by MEP @fxbellamy was received by a long and strong applause at @Europarl_EN #EPlenary today. pic.twitter.com/oRqgfA9S6G — Marina Kaljurand MEP (@MarinaKaljurand) September 13, 2022 Mr Bellamy’s speech received a long and rapturous round of applause from those assembled.

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 13 at 04:15am

The Ministry of Defence of Armenia has reported that intense fighting is continuing along the border with Azerbaijan this morning. It released a statement that read: “As of 4am, the situation on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border remains extremely tense. The exchange of fire that started as a result of large-scale provocation by the Azerbaijani side continues with unabated intensity”.

(1/3) Statement

As of 4 am the situation on the #Armenia'n-#Azerbaijan'i border remains extremely tense.

The exchange of fire that started as a result of large-scale provocation by the #Azerbaijani side continues with unabated intensity. pic.twitter.com/Iwaf90E609 — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 13, 2022

It continued: “The enemy continues to use artillery, mortars, UAVs & large calibre firearms. Both military and civilian infrastructures are being targeted. In some directions, Aze units have attempted to advance & positional battles continue. The Armenian AF fully fulfill the combat tasks set. Data on the losses of the Armenian side are being verified”.

UPDATE: Tuesday, September 13 at 02:45am

Nikol Pashinyan, the Armenian Prime Minister reportedly made a call to Russian President Vladimir Putin to inform him that his country was under attack from the Azerbaijan military, and to report on the current situation at the border.

He also had a conversation with President Emmanuel Macron of France, and it is expected that Armenia will make an appeal to the United Nations Security Council.

The Armenian Ministry of Defence reiterated its previous statement that it was not to blame for the conflict. It suggested that the military-political leadership of Azerbaijan had been preparing for this provocation in recent days. Mr Pashinyan said his side had incurred casualties but could not yet verify the exact figure.

It has been reported that Azerbaijan used Bayraktar drones to attack Armenian military bases. Sputnik Armenia also reported a drone strike on the town of Martuni in the Gegharkunik region of Armenia, in the early hours of this Tuesday.

Hakob Avetyan, the former Head of the Armenian Geghamasar community, claimed that the Armenian military base in Sotk was completely destroyed after heavy shelling from Azerbaijani artillery.

The military base of the Armed Forces of Armenia was completely destroyed in Sotk after heavy artillery shelling by the Armed Forces of Azerbaijan. -Former Head of the Armenian Geghamasar community Hakob Avetyan. — CaucasusWarReport (@Caucasuswar) September 13, 2022

The Azerbaijani Air Force just bombed the town of Martuni in Armenia’s Gegharkunik Province. The Town of Martuni is home to 11,400 people while the Martuni District is home to 89,200 people. The town is located 20 miles away from the nearest section of the border with Azerbaijan. https://t.co/lTfP1EApu5 pic.twitter.com/G5MMHFG2FO — Քրիստափոր (@ChrisKhach) September 13, 2022

(2/2) As in all those cases, in the case of the latest large-scale provocation, it was also initiated by the #Azerbaijan'i #ArmedForces.

The Armenian side has casualties. The data is being verified.https://t.co/llvIj7jRtq — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 12, 2022

Monday, September 12 at 11:41pm

The Armenian Ministry of Defence reported this evening, Monday, September 12, that at around 00:05 local time, regions of the country came under heavy artillery attack from military forces of the neighbouring country of Azerbaijan. It said that Goris, Sotk, and Jermuk have all been hit, with drones also reported to have been used.

On September 13, at 00:05, units of the #Azerbaijani Armed Forces began to fire intensively at the #Armenia'n positions from artillery and large-caliber firearms in the direction of Goris, Sotk and Jermuk.

The Azerbaijani Armed Forces also use #UAVs. — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 12, 2022

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿Fotages from the border with Azerbaijan Armenia. – A red alert has been issued at Russian bases in Armenia. pic.twitter.com/LArggovie9 — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 12, 2022

Armenia is a close ally of Russia. It is believed that all the political parties in Armenia were summoned to the parliament in an extraordinary manner. Russian bases located in Armenia have been placed on red alert. According to an Armenian source, Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces are involved in a joint military operation.

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿Armenian sources;

Azerbaijani and Turkish special forces are conducting a joint operation on our territory. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 12, 2022

Two Armenian S-300s are said to have been destroyed by the Azerbaijani army. According to initial reports, a military unit in the village of Areni was attacked. A medical unit in the town of Jermuk was also hit. Both locations are in the Vayots Dzor Province.

The Armenian Ministry of Defence accused Azerbaijan of spreading disinformation. Azerbaijan had accused Armenia on the evening of Saturday, September 10, of opening fire on positions located in En, on the border separating the two nations. Armenia insists this was not the case.

(1/2) The Ministry of Defence of #Azerbaijan continues to spread #disinformation. At the overnight of Sept 10-11 the units of the #Armenia'n Armed Forces didn't opened fire in the direction of the Azerbaijani positions located in the En part of #Armenian–#Azerbaijani border zone. — MoD of Armenia 🇦🇲 (@ArmeniaMODTeam) September 11, 2022

⚡️🇦🇲🇦🇿It is reported that the Azerbaijani army destroyed two Armenian S-300s. — UKR REPORT (@UKR_Report) September 12, 2022

