By Joshua Manning • 15 September 2022 • 12:30

WATCH: Putin humiliated after being forced to wait for President of Kyrgyzstan Credit: Twitter @TpyxaNews

Video footage of Russian President Putin allegedly being “humiliated” after being forced to wait for President Sadyr Japarov of Kyrgyzstan has gone viral on Thursday, September 15.

The footage of Putin being “humiliated” by the President of Kyrgyzstan has gone viral on Twitter, with many users sharing their take on the video:

“Humiliation of the Führer. Another disrespect for Putin.”

“Earlier, the head of the Kremlin liked to make world leaders wait for him. And from now on, even the president of Kyrgyzstan allows himself to be late for a meeting.”

“And the cameras painstakingly capture the confusion of this treacherous man.”

The spokesperson of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, Kira Yarmysh stated:

“Considering that Putin himself regards being late as a sign of his power and an instrument of humiliation, it’s rather curious to see how it’s him who’s forced to wait now, first by the president of Turkey, now by the president of Kyrgyzstan”

“#Putin was always late for meetings:”

“Elizabeth II – 14 minutes

Juan Carlos II – 20

Carl XVI Gustaf – 20

Obama – 40

Trump – 40

The Pope – 1 hour

Shinzo Abe – 2 hours

Kerry – 3 hours”

“In 2022, Vlad the Bloody is waiting for the President of #Kyrgyzstan.”

The news follows reports of an exchange of fire on the Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan border that was reported by The Information and Communications Department of the State Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan.

The department reported that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, an incident involving the use of weapons occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

