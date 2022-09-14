Tensions escalate with exchange of fire on Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan border

By Joshua Manning • 14 September 2022 • 7:10

There was another exchange of fire on the Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan border, with Tajikistan’s military reportedly using mortars as reported on Wednesday, September 14.

The news of an exchange of fire on the Kyrgyzstan Tajikistan border was reported by The Information and Communications Department of the State Border Guard Service of Kyrgyzstan.

The department reported that on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, an incident involving the use of weapons occurred on the Kyrgyz-Tajik section of the state border.

While on duty in the area of Bulak Bashy, Batken District, Batken Province, the Kyrgyz State National Security Committee border guard detected a border guard of the Tajik State National Security Committee, which, in violation of earlier agreements between the parties, took up combat positions in the unmarked section of the state border.

Ignoring the “legitimate demands of the Kyrgyz side to leave the territory”, the Tajik border guards opened fire.

The Kyrgyz border guards also responded with weapons.

An exchange of fire started between the border patrols, during which the Tajik side used mortars.

As of 9:30.am local time on September 14, 2022, the exchange of fire commenced and ceased intermittently.

According to preliminary reports, there are no injuries or casualties on the Kyrgyz side.

The head of the Batken Border Guard Unit reportedly went to the scene of the incident as reported by Knews.

