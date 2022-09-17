Biden warns Putin using tactical nuclear weapons  

By Peter McLaren-Kennedy • 17 September 2022 • 8:03

Russian Nuclear Weapons - Image Naletova Elena / Shutterstock.com

President Joe Biden has warned Russian President Vladimir Putin against the use of tactical nuclear weapons in the war in Ukraine.

Speaking overnight on a CBS interview, the president said late Friday, September 16 that using such weapons would “change the face of the war unlike anything since World War II.”

Putin said earlier this week that he had put the country’s nuclear forces on special alert, telling defence chiefs it was because of “aggressive statements” by the West.

Although it is not thought that Putin will use his nuclear arsenal fearing reprisals from the West, Biden still went so far as to warn him against their use. In doing so he did not elaborate on what action the US might take in reaction to any such usage.

Tactical nuclear weapons differ from strategic nuclear weapons in that they are designed for short-range usage. Russia is thought to have around 6,000 nuclear warheads according to the Federation of American Scientists .

This number is slightly higher than the number of nuclear warheads that NATO has as its disposal, with the majority of these designed for use as a deterrent.

China by comparison is thought to have around 350 whilst Pakistan has 165 and India 160.

The interview in which Biden warns Putin comes in a week where Ukraine has made significant against Russian forces in what is seen as an embarrassment for Putin’s forces. Some believe that this could change his approach to the invasion hence the warning.

