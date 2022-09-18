By Anna Ellis • 18 September 2022 • 16:05

Santa Pola celebrates the 50th anniversary of Club Nautico. Image: Santa Pola Town Hall

From September 28 to October 2, Santa Pola will welcome two historic ships.



Within the events of the 50th anniversary of the Club Nautico, the port of Santa Pola will welcome the Galeon Andalucia which is a replica of the Spanish galleons in the 16th century.

Also to be enjoyed is the Pilot’s boat paleibote “Pascual Flores” which is a 3-masted sailboat that formerly transported salt between Torrevieja and North Africa.

The Andalusian Galleon will be open to all those who want to discover what it was like and how people lived and worked on a Spanish galleon 400 years ago.

Ticket prices are €7 for adults, €4 for children and €18 for families of up to 5 people.

In the Paleibote you can enjoy a 3-hour day of navigation both in the morning and in the afternoon, with a maximum of 50 people.

Ticket prices are €45 for adults and €25 for children.

Tickets can be purchased in advance at www.velacuadra.es

