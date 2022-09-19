Head of DPR furious at “Ukrainian beasts” after missile strike kills 13

By Joshua Manning • 19 September 2022 • 13:45

Head of DPR furious at "Ukrainian beasts" after missile strikes kill 13 Credit: Twitter @Flash_news_ua

Denis Pushilin, the Head of Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) has expressed his anger following a missile strike that reportedly killed 13 people in Ukraine’s Donetsk region, as reported on Monday, September 19.

The Head of the DPR expressed his anger following a Ukrainian missile strike in the Donetsk region on his official Telegram channel stating:

“Today Donetsk once again shuddered with the explosion of shells, with grief and pain. According to preliminary reports, 155mm NATO shells killed 13 civilians.”

“I express my deepest condolences to the families and friends of those killed.”

“The Ukrainian beasts deliberately shot at places where civilians congregate: a public transport stop, a shop, a bank. They want to destroy us, to break us. It won’t work.”

“It is not the time to talk. It is time to strike back. The enemy will not go unpunished.”

News of the missile strike was shared on Twitter:

“⚡️Today, a provocative terrorist act was carried out in the Kuibyshev district of the city of Donetsk – shelling of the Baku Commissioners’ Square. According to preliminary data, 13 civilians were killed.”

⚡️Today, a provocative terrorist act was carried out in the Kuibyshev district of the city of Donetsk – shelling of the Baku Commissioners' Square. According to preliminary data, 13 civilians were killed. 👉 Follow @Flash_news_ua pic.twitter.com/FuvOfNUJel — FLASH (@Flash_news_ua) September 19, 2022

The alleged Ukrainian missile strike follows reports that Ukraine’s Armed Forces have reportedly destroyed a Russian Wagner mercenary base in the Luhansk region, as reported on Monday, September 19.

