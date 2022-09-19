By Anna Ellis • 19 September 2022 • 17:40

How much do the UK royals contribute to tourism financially. Image: Royal Family/Website

Travellers from all over the world head to the United Kingdom every year purely to see royal landmarks, attend royal events and visit historical sites.



The royal landmarks and the royals themselves bring in an enormous amount of wealth for UK tourism but does it cost the UK taxpayer more for the royals’ upkeep?

Royal Estate admission income sat at £49.9M (€56.9M) in 2019-20 but this is only part of the royal family’s contribution, according to Travel Weekly on Monday, September 19.

In a year, sales made at the gift shops from the royal collection made £19.98M (€22.8M). These landmarks sell souvenirs, trinkets, hampers and other royal-related knick-knacks.

The House of Windsor is estimated to earn hundreds of millions for the British economy every year, with Frogmore House and Windsor Castle selling approximately 426,000 tickets between April 2021 and March 2022.

The average royal upkeep per annum costs UK taxpayers around £500M (€570M), but Brand Finance estimates that the monarchy contributes £2.5 billion (€2.8 billion) to the British economy in the same period.

The Royal Family confirmed that the Monarchy has sometimes been described as an expensive institution, with Royal finances shrouded in confusion and secrecy.

In reality, they say, the Royal Household is committed to ensuring that public money is spent as wisely and efficiently as possible, and to making Royal finances as transparent and comprehensible as possible.

It will be interesting to see if the death of HM Queen Elizabeth II will have an impact on this income.

